Japanese sell record $23 bln of foreign bonds last week amid US jitters

TOKYO Oct 10 Japanese investors sold a record
amount of foreign bonds on a net basis last week, offloading
nearly $23 billion worth, amid concerns over whether U.S.
lawmakers would reach a deal to raise the federal debt ceiling
by mid-October and avoid a historic default.
Japanese investors sold a net 2.226 trillion yen ($22.9
billion) in foreign bonds in the week through Oct. 5, Ministry
of Finance data released on Thursday showed. That was the
largest amount since the ministry began collecting the data in
2005.
With pressure rising and no clear path forward for breaking
their fiscal impasse, President Barack Obama launched a series
of White House meetings with lawmakers on Wednesday to search
for a way to end a government shutdown and raise the borrowing
limit by Oct. 17.
Foreign investors also turned net sellers in Japanese
equities, with 27.1 billion yen of outflows last week, after
fourth straight weeks of buying.