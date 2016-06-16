版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 16日 星期四 08:34 BJT

TABLE-Foreign investors net buyers of Japan shares for last week

TOKYO, June 16 Foreign investors were net buyers of Japanese
stocks for the week ending on June 11, capital flows data showed on Thursday.
    Foreigners bought a net yen 128.3 billion yen worth of shares in the latest
week, after selling a net 97.5 billion yen in the week before that.    
    Japanese investors bought a net 867.8 billion yen of foreign bonds in the
latest week after buying a net 894.0 billion yen the week before.
    Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen):
    FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN:
    (net)
                                 stocks          bonds          bills
    June 5 - June 11            +128.3         +764.3        -1,470.9 
    May 29 - June 4              -97.5r        +611.0           -14.3 
    May 22 - May 28             -175.3          +68.0          -788.5
    JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD:
    (net; a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan)
                                 stocks          bonds          bills
    June 5 - June 11            +129.6         +867.8          -71.1  
    May 29 - June 4              +35.2         +894.0r         -56.1 
    May 22 - May 28             +123.6         -549.4          -12.4 
    Notes:
    - An "r" denotes a revised figure.
    - Bonds include beneficiary certificates.
    - Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.
    - The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:
    link.reuters.com/syk43s
    - The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at:
    link.reuters.com/tyk43s
 

 (Reporting by Tokyo markets team)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐