UPDATE 1-Japan consumer inflation hits new 5 yr-high, bodes well for BOJ

* August nationwide core CPI +0.8 pct vs f'cast +0.7 pct
* Gains driven mostly by electricity, gasoline costs
* Durable goods prices turning up, signal deflation ending
* BOJ likely to keep monetary policy steady next week
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, Sept 27 Japan's core consumer inflation
rose 0.8 percent in August from a year earlier, hitting a fresh
five-year high, a good omen in the central bank's battle to beat
15 years of nagging deflation.
Much of the gain in August came from high energy prices and
a weaker yen inflating the cost of imports, which could cause
some concern about a negative impact on household spending.
Still, the Bank of Japan has expressed confidence that
prices will continue to rise and approach its 2 percent
inflation target as robust personal spending allows more
companies to pass rising costs on to consumers.
"Consumer spending has been strong, so firms feel more
comfortable about raising prices," said Shuji Tonouchi, senior
fixed income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley
Securities in Tokyo.
"The BOJ is likely to take these numbers positively given
that it wants to achieve 2 percent inflation in two years time."
The rise in core consumer prices, which includes oil
products but excludes volatile prices of fresh food, was the
third straight month of increase and slightly faster than a 0.7
percent rise in July, data from the Internal Affairs ministry
showed on Friday.
It was the fastest gain since November 2008, when core
consumer inflation hit 1 percent reflecting a spike in global
commodity prices.
A 13.2 percent rise in gasoline prices and a 8.9 percent
increase in electricity bills were largely behind the increase
in core consumer prices.
But prices of durable goods, which have continued to fall
for years due to tough competition and weak demand, are falling
at a slower pace or even turning up in a sign Japan may be
nearing a sustained end to deflation.
Prices of durable leisure goods, such as personal computers
and audio visual equipment, rose 0.1 percent in August from a
year earlier, turning positive for the first time since 1992.
The so-called core-core inflation index, which excludes food
and energy prices and is similar to the core index used in the
United States, fell 0.1 percent in August. That was the same
pace of decline in July and smaller than a 0.2 percent fall in
June.
The BOJ launched an intense burst of monetary stimulus in
April, pledging to double the base money through aggressive
asset purchases to achieve its 2 percent inflation target in
roughly two years.
It has stood pat on policy since then and is widely expected
to keep monetary settings unchanged at a rate review next week.