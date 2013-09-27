UPDATE 2-Japan inflation hits 5 year-high, wage gains needed to decisively end deflation

* August nationwide core CPI +0.8 pct vs f'cast +0.7 pct
* Gains driven mostly by electricity, gasoline costs
* Durable goods prices turning up, signal deflation ending
* Economics minister wants wage growth to accompany CPI rise
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, Sept 27 Japan's core consumer inflation
in August hit its highest level in nearly five years, while
prices of personal electronics rose for the first time since
1992 - signs Japan may be emerging from 15 years of nagging
deflation.
Core consumer prices, which include oil products but exclude
volatile prices of fresh food, rose 0.8 percent in August from a
year earlier after a 0.7 percent increase in July, marking the
third straight month of gains.
It was the fastest rise since November 2008, when core
consumer inflation hit 1 percent reflecting a spike in global
commodity prices, government data showed on Friday.
But most of the increase was caused by rising gasoline costs
and a weaker yen that inflated the price of food imports and may
dampen consumer sentiment, which is already showing signs of
peaking.
That said, prices of durable leisure goods, such as personal
computers and audio-visual equipment, rose 0.1 percent in August
from a year earlier, turning positive for the first time since
1992, in a sector where consumer prices have fallen steadily.
The so-called core-core inflation index, which excludes food
and energy prices and is similar to the core index used in the
United States, fell 0.1 percent in August. That was the same
pace of decline as in July and smaller than a 0.2 percent fall
in June, an indication that downward price pressure is ebbing.
Economics Minister Akira Amari said it was too early to
declare an end to deflation, stressing that wages and prices
excluding energy costs had to rise more.
"Japan is in the process of emerging from prolonged
deflation," Amari told a news conference on Friday.
"An exit from deflation will become distant if we're seeing
cost-push inflation, where wages aren't catching up with rising
prices," he said.
The Bank of Japan has expressed confidence that prices will
continue to rise and approach its 2 percent inflation target as
robust personal spending allows more companies to pass rising
costs on to consumers.
WAGES KEY
Still, Amari said the government can declare an end to
deflation only when core-core consumer inflation turns positive
and there is enough evidence it will stay that way, void of any
sudden shocks to the economy.
Some analysts expect core consumer inflation to exceed 1
percent by the end of this year mostly on rising energy and food
prices. That may weigh on personal consumption, which would
also feel the pain from an expected sales tax hike in April.
"The rise in prices of daily necessities is negative for
household sentiment and consumption," said Yoshiki Shinke, chief
economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute in Tokyo.
"Companies may raise monthly salaries slightly if the
economy remains in good shape. But that won't be enough to
offset the decline in real household income next year."
Japan's economy expanded for three straight quarters in
April-June, outpacing many G7 nations, as Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe's pro-growth policies bolstered household spending and drove
down the yen, benefiting exports.
The BOJ also offered an intense burst of stimulus in April,
pledging to double the base money via aggressive asset purchases
to achieve its 2 percent inflation target in two years.
While central bankers welcome recent rises in consumer
prices, they say wages need to start increasing for the economy
to keep recovering and achieve a sustained exit from deflation.
Consumer confidence fell in August for a third straight
month, a government survey showed earlier this month, while 87
percent of respondents said they expect prices to rise a year
from now.
Companies are increasing summer bonuses and hiring more
employees but remain hesitant to raise regular pay, despite
calls from Abe to do so in cooperation with his reflationary
policies.
Abe is expected to decide on raising the sales tax from next
year and make an announcement on Tuesday, after the release of
the BOJ's closely watched "tankan" business sentiment survey.
To ease the pain from the tax hike, the government is likely
to announce a stimulus package that will include tax breaks for
companies that increase wages or capital expenditure.
Amari said that while the government cannot force companies
to raise wages, it will continue to meet business and labour
union executives to seek their cooperation.