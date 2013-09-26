Japan Aug core CPI up 0.8 pct y/y, fastest rise in nearly 5 yrs

TOKYO, Sept 27 Japan's core consumer prices rose
0.8 percent in August from a year earlier, marking the third
straight month of gains and the fastest increase in nearly five
years, government data showed on Friday, suggesting steady
progress towards ending 15 years of deflation.
The rise in the core consumer price index, which includes
oil products but excludes volatile prices of fresh food,
compared with a median forecast by economists for a 0.7 percent
increase, the Internal Affairs Ministry data showed.
It followed a 0.7 percent increase in July and rose at the
fastest pace since November 2008, when it rose 1 percent.
The so-called core-core inflation index, which excludes food
and energy prices and is similar to the core index used in the
United States, fell 0.1 percent in August compared with a year
earlier.
Core consumer prices in Tokyo, available a month before the
nationwide data, rose 0.2 percent in September from a year
earlier, slightly less than a market forecast for a 0.3 percent
increase.