Japan PM may tap senior politician Okada as fin min-media

UPDATE 3-Toshiba says not aware Westinghouse considering Chapter 11 filing
* Such a filing not an option for Toshiba right now -analyst (Writes through with comments from sources)
TOKYO, Sept 25 Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda is considering naming Katsuya Okada, a senior politician in the ruling Democratic Party, as the country's new finance minister, the Sankei newspaper reported on Tuesday.
If named, Okada, who serves as a cabinet minister responsible for welfare and tax reform, would replace Jun Azumi as finance minister.
The change could come as part of a bigger shakeup of Noda's cabinet as early as Oct. 1, the daily reported without citing its sources.
Noda is making changes to members of the cabinet and senior members of the party as the government eyes an election in coming months.
* Such a filing not an option for Toshiba right now -analyst (Writes through with comments from sources)
JAKARTA, Feb 24 Indonesia's Amman Mineral Nusa Tenggara (AMNT), a unit of Medco Energi Internasional has obtained permit to export 675,000 tonnes of copper concentrates, the company said in a statement on Friday, referring to a recommendation issued by the government last week.
LONDON, Feb 24 Pearson earned a brief respite from the turmoil in its business on Friday after the education services giant reported no further deterioration in its trading and said it would cut costs further and sell some assets.