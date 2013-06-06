Japan top policy panel sticks to fiscal reform targets

TOKYO, June 6 Japan aims to stick to its targets
for fiscal consolidation to curb its massive public debt, the
government's top macroeconomic policy panel said on Thursday,
despite concerns that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe might back pedal
on the promises.
The previous Democratic Party-led government had set targets
of halving its primary deficit - the budget excluding new bond
sales and debt servicing - by March 2016 and returning to
surplus by March 2021.
The Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy (CEFP) also said
Japan aims to lower the country's debt-to-GDP ratio in a stable
manner after achieving the primary balance target.
Japan's public debt is already more than twice the size of
its 500 trillion yen ($5 trillion) economy and any sign that the
government was backing off on the fiscal reform targets or on
its plan to double the five percent sales tax by October 2015
could make the Japanese government bond market nervous.
Abe, who took office last December after his Liberal
Democratic Party's (LDP) big election win, has made his
"Abenomics" prescription for rescuing the economy from
deflation and engineering sustainable growth his top priority.
CEFP has legal authority to craft long-term fiscal and
macroeconomic policies, and it issues policy guidelines around
this time of the year, which will be reflected in an annual
budget and other key policies.