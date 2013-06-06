UPDATE 1-Japan top policy panel sticks to fiscal reform targets

By Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, June 6 Japan will stick to its targets
for fiscal consolidation to curb its massive public debt, the
government's top macroeconomic policy panel said on Thursday,
despite concerns that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe might back-pedal
on the promises.
The previous Democratic Party-led government had set targets
of halving its primary deficit - the budget excluding new bond
sales and debt servicing - by March 2016 and returning to
surplus by March 2021.
The Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy (CEFP) also said
Japan aims to lower the country's debt-to-GDP ratio in a stable
manner after achieving the primary balance target.
Japan's public debt is already more than twice the size of
its 500 trillion yen ($5 trillion) economy and any sign that the
government was backing off on the fiscal reform targets or on
its plan to double the five percent sales tax by October 2015
could make the Japanese government bond market nervous.
Abe, who took office last December after his Liberal
Democratic Party's (LDP) big election win, has made his
"Abenomics" prescription for rescuing the economy from
deflation and engineering sustainable growth his top priority.
CEFP has legal authority to craft long-term fiscal and
macroeconomic policies, and it issues policy guidelines around
this time of the year, which will be reflected in an annual
budget and other key policies.
Financial markets have applauded the Bank of Japan's
hyper-easy monetary policy introduced in April and the
government's big spending.
But a strategy for sustainable growth, the latest tranche of
which was unveiled on Wednesday, left many investors longing for
more details of how Japan would achieve its laundry list of
ambitious targets.
Abe's cabinet is set to approve the growth strategy and a
macro-economic policy outline including the fiscal reform
targets on June 14.
Tokyo's Nikkei share average, which hit a 5-1/2 year peak on
May 23, ended below 13,000 for the first time in two months on
Thursday, finishing down 0.85 percent at 12,904.02 after a 3.8
percent slide on Wednesday.
The Nikkei has now fallen 19 percent from its May 23 peak,
verging on bear market territory and potentially putting a
spanner in the government's ambitious plans to revive the
economy.
Yields on benchmark 10-year Japanese government bonds hit a
13-month high of 1.00 percent in late May, mostly on concerns
that the U.S. Federal Reserve might slow its purchases of U.S.
government bonds later this year.
Yields have been holding within a range of 0.80-0.90 over
the past week as the Nikkei came under selling pressure.