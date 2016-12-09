REFILE-Japan's frugal millennials a bad omen for its economy

(Corrects typographical error in the third paragraph)
By Minami Funakoshi
TOKYO Dec 9 Japan's millennials have grown up
in an economy that never seems to grow.
Accustomed to stagnant wages, jobs without benefits and a
debt-burdened government, they came of age during the global
financial crisis and the 2011 tsunami and nuclear disaster -
events that set them apart from other generations, especially in
their spending patterns.
That carries grave portents for Japan's economic
policymakers, hampering their ability to spur consumption and
lift the world's third-largest economy from decades of tepid
growth and deflation.
The millennials will form a large part of Japan's consumer
society for decades to come, and their first instinct is to
save, not spend. And if they spend, they hunt for bargains. They
don't need cars and shun brand-name clothing, once coveted by
their parents during the booming 1980s.
"I want to lead a minimalist life. I have no desire to buy
things," said 19-year-old Kaoruko Shimada. "Even if money falls
from the sky, I wouldn't spend it."
Millennials in the United States and other developed
countries also show a reluctance to buy and own things, with
young Americans sharing anything from cars and couches to
boomboxes and dresses. But it's a particularly serious economic
problem for Japan: Its population is shrinking, and each
household is spending less.
These youngsters "have spent almost their entire lives in
the 'lost decades,'" said Yusuke Shimoda, an economist at the
Japan Research Institute, referring to the years since around
1990 that have been largely shaped by growth that has been
fitful at best and flat or falling prices.
"This psychological impact is larger than in other
countries," he said.
Since Prime Minister Shinzo Abe took power four years ago,
Japan has had some of the most aggressive stimulus policies in
the world.
Abe's government has spent over 20 trillion yen ($176
billion) in stimulus measures, and the Bank of Japan has pumped
280 trillion yen ($2.5 trillion) into the economy. They have
repeatedly urged companies to raise wages and the BOJ has
lowered short-term interest rates to below zero.
Despite such unprecedented measures, private consumption -
roughly 60 percent of Japan's gross domestic product - remains
stubbornly low.
SAVE RATHER THAN SPEND
Young people are reluctant to spend because of stagnant
wages and a lack of stable jobs. Nearly 30 percent of contract
workers aged 25-34 said last year that they settled on temporary
jobs because they couldn't find permanent employment, according
to a government survey.
Abe has been campaigning to correct the wage disparity
between regular salaried workers and contract workers - who make
up almost 40 percent of the labour force - that companies rely
on to cut costs, hoping this would help boost spending.
Even for young people with stable jobs, raising pay might
not be enough to stimulate consumption.
"If we got paid more, we'd probably save for the future
rather than spend," said Miki Sarumaru, a 26-year-old
consultant.
Across all ages, Japanese people are spending less, with the
biggest drop coming among the youth.
Households with heads who are aged 25 or below spent on
average 150,547 yen per month in 2014, about 30 percent less
than five years earlier. Family spending has been falling since
March this year, dropping 0.4 percent in October, according to
separate government data.
Japan is also getting hammered at the other end of the
demographic curve, by the elderly who are scrimping to save amid
worries that their pensions may not last.
"After I retired, I became very sensitive to prices," said
Masao Kawahara, a 64-year-old former advertising agent who sold
his Toyota earlier this year and switched to car-sharing to cut
spending.
Parking, insurance, and gas used to cost up to 50,000 yen a
month, but now he's cut car-related costs to just 10,000 yen.
IT'S NOT COOL
For many young Japanese, thrift has become a virtue.
"Wearing expensive brand-name clothing like Prada
head-to-toe is uncool," said Sarumaru, the 26-year-old
consultant. Mixing cheap items with slightly pricier ones
requires more fashion skills and is much cooler, she said.
Over 60 percent of high school students, university students
and 20-somethings said they want to be viewed as being frugal
rather than generous with money, according to a survey by Dentsu
Innovation Institute, a marketing and consumer research company.
Japanese millennials throw around words like "cospa" - short
for "cost performance," or value for money - to rate anything
from cosmetics to hotels.
"Cospa is about durability and price," said Tsukasa Mitsuno,
a 23-year-old college senior who recently bought his first piece
of clothing in a year - a sweater - at Uniqlo, the casual wear
brand owned by Fast Retailing Co.
"Even if I have to pay a few thousand yen to buy something
at Uniqlo, they last for a few years so it has good cospa," he
said.
Trying to get by with spending as little as possible has
become the norm for many people, says Tomoki Inoue, an analyst
at NLI Research Institute who researches consumer behaviour.
"Minimising spending and still leading a fulfilling life -
this kind of mindset has already seeped into Japanese society,"
said Inoue.
($1 = 113.3500 yen)
(Reporting by Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Malcolm Foster and
Raju Gopalakrishnan)