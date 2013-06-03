UPDATE 2-Abe to urge review of Japan's public fund strategy -sources

By Taro Fuse and Noriyuki Hirata
TOKYO, June 4 Japan's government is set to urge
the nation's public pension funds - a pool of over $2 trillion -
to increase their investment in equities and overseas assets as
part of a growth strategy being readied by Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe, according to people with knowledge of the policy shift.
The steps, which could be announced as soon as Wednesday,
represent the first time the Abe administration has looked to
mobilize Japan's massive pool of savings to support a growth
agenda that aims to spur more consumer spending and corporate
investment by pushing the economy toward 2 percent inflation.
It also suggests a new element of risk to the policies known
as Abenomics since it would shift funding from the government to
the private sector at the risk of driving interest rates higher.
Specifically, the government will set up a panel in July to
consider the investment strategies of public funds, which, like
other Japanese institutional investors, have relied heavily on
investment in Japanese government bonds in recent years.
The panel review will be included as part of a package of
steps intended to boost growth set to be announced on Wednesday,
according to the people with knowledge of the preparations who
asked not to be named because an announcement has not been made.
The panel will look to reach a conclusion as soon as this
autumn on strategy and will urge implementation of the new
investment guidelines by public funds no later than April 2015,
according to the sources.
As part of its deliberations, the panel will consider steps
to allow the public funds to invest in alternative investments,
including infrastructure financing both in Japan and abroad, the
sources said.
The more aggressive investment strategy would apply to the
Government Pension Investment Fund, known as GPIF, and about 100
other semi-governmental funds and public funds such as
Federation of National Public Service Personnel Mutual Aid
Associations, known as KKR.
In recent years, Japanese public funds led by GPIF have
followed a conservative strategy that has meant a large
allocation of funds to the Japanese government bond market and
made them a near-captive source of financing for government
spending.
GPIF, for instance, manages a portfolio that includes a
mid-point target of a 67-percent allocation for domestic bonds,
11 percent for domestic stocks, 9 percent for foreign stocks and
8 percent for foreign bonds.
GPIF IN FOCUS
Abe has unleashed fiscal and monetary stimulus to boost
growth in the short-term. But at the same time, officials have
taken steps to reassure investors that Japan will tackle a
public debt that is the biggest in the developed world at more
than twice the size of the nation's annual economic output.
A government advisory panel warned last month that there was
"no guarantee" that domestic investors would keep financing the
nation's massive public debt, saying such a move could drive
interest rates higher and crimp long-term growth prospects.
Reuters reported last week that GPIF has already been
considering change to its portfolio strategy that could allow
its investment in domestic stocks to grow with a rallying
market. The fund manages the national pension and pension
insurance for the private sector.
The Reuters report sent both the dollar higher against the
yen and Nikkei futures higher as investors reacted to the
prospect that the world's largest public pension fund could
increase its exposure to assets other than domestic bonds.
The new government panel will review the investment
strategies of public funds more generally, including steps to
diversify portfolios and to establish a structure to improve
risk management.
Japan's Health Ministry currently supervises the investment
strategies of public pension funds.
GPIF's investment model went unchanged through the global
financial crisis of 2008 and served the fund well through the
years of slow growth in Japan since.
But more recently, the public pension's allocations have
been bumping up against the established limits under its
conservative portfolio.
By end-December, the public fund was about 60 percent
invested in domestic bonds, approaching the minimum 59 percent
limit. It had about 13 percent in foreign equities, close to its
allocation ceiling of 14 percent.
The main idea under consideration would be for GPIF to
change the way it evaluates the potential risk and return on
assets to allow it more flexibility, sources have said.
Although Tokyo markets have turned volatile, stocks have
rallied since Abe began pushing his policies ahead of his
December election victory. At the same time, the yield on the
10-year Japanese government bond has risen to near 1 percent,
ending a rally in the government debt market that began in 2006.
More recently, stocks have fallen back from their highs and
yields have retreated on the benchmark 10-year bond.
The Nikkei fell 3.7 percent to a six-week low on Monday and
the 10-year yield slipped to 0.805 percent.