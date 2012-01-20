版本:
Japan Furukawa: Tepco price hike to cut 0.1-0.2 pct from GDP

TOKYO Jan 20 Tokyo Electric Power Co's decision to raise electricity rates for businesses will shave 0.1 to 0.2 percent from gross domestic product, Japanese Economics Minister Motohisa Furukawa said on Friday.

The utility, also known as Tepco, said on Tuesday it will rates for businesses by an average 17 percent as it struggles to pay for the worst nuclear disaster in 25 years at its Fukushima plant.

Furukawa, speaking to reporters, also said he was worried that the price hike could contribute to the hollowing out of Japanese industry.

