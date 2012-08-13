版本:
Japan econ min: economy still on uptrend led by domestic demand

TOKYO Aug 13 The Japanese economy is continuing an uptrend led by domestic demand and is expected to sustain moderate growth in the July-September quarter and beyond, also underpinned by reconstruction-related demand, Economics Minister Motohisa Furukawa said on Monday.

But risks of deterioration in the world economy warrant attention with the backdrop of Europe's sovereign debt crisis, Furukawa a d ded in a statement upon the release of gross domestic product data for the April-June period.

The preliminary data showed Japan's economy grew 0.3 percent in April-June from the previous quarter, slowing from January-March as consumer spending loses some momentum and as exports remain sluggish.

