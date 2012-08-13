Japan's Furukawa: Overseas slowdown affecting Japan economy

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 2
March 2 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO Aug 13 Japan's economy continues to recover moderately but is already feeling the effects of Europe's debt crisis and slowing overseas growth, Economics Minister Motohisa Furukawa said on Monday.
On whether the government should compile a supplementary budget to support the economy, Furukawa said he does not have any preconceptions now but added that the government will consider the option "flexibly, if necessary".
Furukawa made the remarks at a news conference after the release of data showing that Japan's economic expansion slowed more than expected in the April-June, as a rebound in consumer spending starts to lose momentum and Europe's debt crisis weighs on global demand.
March 2 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW DELHI, March 1 Surprised again by India's strong official growth statistics, economists are relying increasingly on high-frequency indicators like bank credit and rail freight to gauge the real health of Asia's third-largest economy.
* Completes acquisition of a majority interest in impact radio accessories; announces increase to atb credit facility