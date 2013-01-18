BOJ should not restrict term of easy policy-PM Abe's adviser

TOKYO Jan 18 The Bank of Japan does not
necessarily have to pledge to buy assets "infinitely" but should
not restrict the term of its expansionary monetary policy as
long as deflation or recession continues, Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe's economic adviser said.
"It is very important to institutionalise a legal framework
so that the BOJ doesn't engage in too restrictive monetary
policy," Koichi Hamada, Abe's special economic adviser, told a
news conference on Friday.
"In order to do that, there should be some amendment to the
present BOJ law," he said.