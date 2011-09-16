UPDATE 5-Japan eyes tax hikes, stake sales for rebuilding

* Third extra budget for quake reconstruction to be worth 11
trln yen
* Govt proposes 11.2 trln yen in tax hikes to help fund
reconstruction
* Govt eyes borrowing to cover bulk of funding, repaying via
tax hikes
* Reconstruction spending strains weak public finances
* Govt needs balance between financing debt, reducing tax
burdens
(Updates non-tax revenue figure with panel's higher 5 trln yen
proposal)
By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Rie Ishiguro
TOKYO, Sept 16 Japan's government proposed on
Friday tax hikes worth around $146 billion and selling stakes in
a tobacco company and Tokyo's subway operator to help fund
rebuilding from the devastating March 11 earthquake and tsunami.
The heavily indebted government faces a balancing act to
secure funding for Japan's biggest rebuilding effort since the
aftermath of World War Two without further straining its
finances or choking off a frail economic recovery.
Income, corporate and consumption tax increases were among
the options a government tax panel said it had proposed. Rises
in other taxes such as those on tobacco, alcohol and gasoline
were also suggested as the government seeks to raise 11.2
trillion yen ($146 billion).
To limit the tax burden, Tokyo is seeking to sell stakes in
Japan Tobacco Inc and unlisted Tokyo Metro to fund
rebuilding in areas devastated by the magnitude 9.0 quake and
tsunami that left about 20,000 people dead or missing and
triggered the world's worst nuclear crisis since the 1986
accident at Chernobyl.
"It is by no means easy for politicians to ask the people to
shoulder a tax burden," Finance Minister Jun Azumi told
reporters earlier on Friday.
"Since we are determined not to pass the debt to the next
generation after such an unprecedented disaster, we have no
choice but to ask for some burden on individuals and companies."
The Cabinet Office estimates that the proposed tax hikes
could knock as much as 0.24 percentage points off Japan's real
GDP growth in the first year if they were implemented from the
fiscal year that starts next April.
THREE OPTIONS
In outlining its proposals, the government
presented three options for tax increases for debate among
ruling party officials from next week, before compiling a third
extra budget to fund the rebuilding of the disaster-hit
northeast.
Tokyo has already passed two supplementary budgets
worth a total of 6 trillion yen and plans to spend 13 trillion
yen more over five years, with the bulk of the spending to be
covered by the next budget due some time next month.
The government is considering funding most of the third
budget, expected to be worth around 11 trillion yen ($143
billion), with reconstruction bonds, a source close to the
matter told Reuters on Thursday.
Extra tax revenues would be used to redeem the maturing
bonds over a period of up to 10 years, according to the
proposals.
The larger-than-expected bond issuance would add to a debt
pile that is already double the size of Japan's $5 trillion
economy, although so far there have been no signs of strain in
the Japanese government bond market, which is dominated by
domestic investors.
Benchmark 10-year bonds are currently
yielding just 1 percent, compared with around 2 percent for U.S.
Treasuries of the same maturity .
LIMIT TAX BURDEN
Azumi said increases in income and corporate taxes would
provide the bulk of reconstruction financing, while the
government would seek other sources of financing to limit the
tax burden.
The government tax panel proposed on Friday tapping non-tax
revenues of 5 trillion yen, up from 3 trillion yen Tokyo was
previously seeking.
To achieve this, Azumi said he would consider
selling the state's holdings in Japan Tobacco and Tokyo Metro,
calling them "leading options".
The government holds 50 percent of Japan Tobacco, valued at
about 1.74 trillion yen, and 53 percent of Tokyo Metro, worth
around 175 billion yen.
Japan Tobacco, the world's third-largest cigarette maker,
has been lobbying the government for years to sell more of its
stake. But to cut its stake, the government would have to go
through a time-consuming process to change a law requiring it to
hold half of the former state monopoly.
The Democratic Party has yet to form a consensus on funding
strategies, with some arguing that the corporate tax, which the
government has pledged to cut by 5 percentage points, should be
left alone while others are pushing for increases in the sales
tax as a funding tool.
The ruling party would then need to persuade a hostile
opposition, which controls parliament's upper house, to agree on
the tax plans. Tax hikes are hugely unpopular in Japan, although
polls have shown the public is willing to accept temporary
increases to pay for rebuilding from the disaster.
Since before the March disaster, the Democrat-led government
has been seeking a cut in the corporate tax rate -- one of the
highest among industrialised countries at around 40 percent --
to discourage a hollowing out of Japan's manufacturing sector
and promote domestic investment.
With a rising yen threatening to derail the economy's
recovery from a recession triggered by the March disaster, a
ruling party policy panel proposed creating a fund to mitigate
the strong currency's impact as one of its recommendations for
the third extra budget.
The panel also called for tapping Japan's $1.2 trillion in
foreign reserves to support corporate fund-raising as concerns
mount over financial market strains from Europe's sovereign debt
crisis.
($1 = 76.685 Japanese Yen)
(Additional reporting by Sumio Ito; Editing by Alex Richardson
and Edmund Klamann)