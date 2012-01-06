UPDATE 2-Japan Azumi: closely watching euro decline vs yen

* Japan says on alert over euro decline vs yen
* Frustration grows over Europe debt crisis
* Europe faces busy sovereign debt auction schedule
By Stanley White
TOKYO, Jan 6 Japan's finance minister
warned on Friday that the euro's decline against the yen
threatens the Japanese economy and should be carefully
monitored, in a sign of increasing frustration with European
officials' response to their sovereign debt crisis.
Japan, the United States and China will consider how best to
help Europe provided officials there show they will take
necessary steps to ease market concerns and increase liquidity
in the banking system, Finance Minister Jun Azumi said when
asked about the agenda for a meeting next week with U.S.
Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner.
Investors pummelled the euro in the first week of the new
year, sending it to an 11-year low versus the yen, as worries
spread that several European countries will soon struggle to
sell and repay government debt.
"The euro's decline could potentially have a big impact on
Japan's economy and its exporters," Azumi told reporters after a
cabinet meeting.
"The level of the euro shows markets are casting a very
critical gaze over Europe. It's necessary to watch market moves
closely over the long term."
The euro slumped to a 16-month low around $1.2775 on
Thursday before steadying at $1.2789. Against the yen, it
plumbed an 11-year trough of 98.35 yen and hit yet
another all-time low against the Australian dollar at A$1.2438
.
Italy and Spain will auction government debt next week. Both
tenders are seen as the year's first big tests of fragile euro
zone countries' ability to borrow at affordable levels.
Italy, with 10-year bond yields above the 7 percent level
widely seen as unsustainable, must pay out 100 billion euros in
bond coupons and redemptions in the first four months of 2012
alone.
Azumi's comments on the euro versus the yen do not signal
imminent currency intervention, as Japan's past interventions
have focused almost exclusively on the dollar/yen rate.
Still, the shift in focus of finance ministry rhetoric is
seen as a significant sign of growing concern among the
government and Japanese industry that Europe's crisis could
escalate and derail the global economy.
"Europe is our biggest worry," Toshiyuki Shiga, chief
operating officer of Nissan Motor Co, said on Thursday.
"It goes back to the meaning of the birth of the EU ... with
so many contrasts, so many countries tried to unify ... I hope
that with this latest currency crisis the EU will once more come
together and avoid splitting apart."
Europe's two-year old sovereign debt crisis, which started
when Greece admitted it had misstated its public finances, poses
significant risks to the global economy as once red-hot demand
from emerging markets is slowing and policymakers in several
countries are struggling to find ways to fill the gaps left in
external demand.
Geithner will visit Japan on Jan. 12 to discuss cooperation
on the global economy and a U.S. push to tighten sanctions on
Iran over its nuclear ambitions. Geithner is also scheduled to
meet Chinese Vice Premier Wang Qishan and Premier Wen Jiabao in
Beijing on Jan. 10-11.
Japanese authorities spent a record 9.09 trillion yen on
currency intervention in the month to Nov. 28 to stop the yen
from rising against the dollar and protect its exports.
In a recent report, the U.S. Treasury criticised Japan's
solo intervention.
U.S. and Japanese officials could avoid mention of Japan's
currency intervention next week as they try to coordinate
efforts on the global economy and Iran.