UPDATE 1-Japan current account surplus up but mood gloomy

* Current account surplus +4.2 pct vs forecast -2.5 pct
* Japan's hefty holding of overseas assets offsets weak
exports
* Outlook murky due to China's subdued growth, Europe debt
crisis
* Service-sector sentiment hits 16-month low - govt survey
* BOJ warns of weakening output, private consumption woes
By Kaori Kaneko and Leika Kihara
TOKYO, Oct 9 Japan's current account surplus
unexpectedly rose i n August from a year earlier due to an
increase in earnings on overseas investments, but a faltering
Chinese economy and Europe's debt crisis still cloud the export
outlook.
Service-sector sentiment worsened in September to levels
seen just after last year's devastating earthquake, a separate
survey showed, a sign that slowing global demand was taking a
toll on the export-reliant economy.
The Bank of Japan warned that factory output will remain
weak in the October-December quarter because of curtailed
overseas demand and a potentially prolonged economic slowdown in
China.
"The timing of when overseas growth will recover remains
highly uncertain," the central bank said in a monthly economic
report for October released on Tuesday.
Private consumption will likely remain firm but may suffer a
downturn with the end in September of government subsidies for
low-emission cars that had supported domestic demand, it said.
Japan's economy has so far outperformed most of its peers in
the Group of Seven helped by spending on reconstruction from
last year's earthquake and tsunami. But economists polled by
Reuters said project growth will likely stall for the rest of
this year because of weak external demand and a strong yen.
Adding to the gloom, Japanese car makers reported tumbling
sales in China for September, spotlighting the impact of a
territorial row between the two countries and raising concerns
that Japanese manufacturers' share of the world's biggest auto
market will continue to shrink.
SERVICE SECTOR GLOOMY
Japan saw its current account surplus expand 4.2 percent in
August from a year earlier, finance ministry data showed,
contrary to the median market forecast for a 2.5 percent drop.
It was the first rise in eight months and followed a 40.6
percent decline in July, as inflows from Japan's extensive
holdings of overseas assets kept the balance in surplus.
But analysts say the surplus could narrow if China grows
more slowly than expected and the euro zone debt crisis further
dampens demand for Japanese goods.
"The overall trend is that the current account surplus is
likely to shrink in the future, because overseas economies are
weak and this will pressure exports," said Norio Miyagawa,
senior economist at Mizuho Research & Consulting in Tokyo.
"The government may want to consider some extra measures to
support the economy, but it is unclear if the schedule in
parliament will lead to a quick response."
Japan's exports dropped for a third straight month in the
year to August while manufacturing sentiment hit its lowest
level since February, more signs that weakening global demand is
taking its toll on the export-reliant economy.
Japan's service sector sentiment index slipped to 41.2 in
September, falling for the second straight month and hitting the
lowest level since May 2011.
Some travel agencies complained that Japan's territorial
disputes with China and South Korea were discouraging tourists
from visiting Japan, according to a nationwide survey that
covered workers such as taxi drivers, hotel employees and
restaurant staff.
The BOJ, which had hoped that the weakness in exports would
be offset somewhat by firm domestic demand, warned in its
monthly report that it had to be vigilant to developments in
Japan's job market where recent gains had paused.
The central bank eased monetary policy three times so far
this year to prevent a strong yen and slowing overseas growth
from threatening Japan's recovery.
But Asian Development Bank President Haruhiko Kuroda told
reporters that there was more the central bank could do to beat
deflation, which has plagued the country for most of the past
decade.
The International Monetary Fund also said that while the
BOJ's monetary loosening in September should support economic
growth, more stimulus may be needed for the country to achieve
the central bank's 1 percent inflation target.
The BOJ kept monetary policy unchanged last week, but left
the door open to more easing later this month by striking a
pessimistic note on the state of Japan's economy, the world's
third-largest.
The central bank is expected to cut its long-term economic
and price forecasts due out in an Oct. 30 review.