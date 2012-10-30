WRAPUP 2-BOJ boosts stimulus for sagging economy, markets unimpressed

* BOJ boosts stimulus by 11 trln yen, offers new loan scheme
* BOJ eases two months in a row; first time since 2003
* BOJ, government jointly pledge to beat deflation
* Central bank trims growth, price forecasts
* Industrial output sinks most since March 2011 quake
By Leika Kihara and Stanley White
TOKYO, Oct 30 The Bank of Japan boosted its
monetary stimulus for the second month in a row on Tuesday in
response to intense political pressure for action and mounting
evidence that the world's third-largest economy was on the cusp
of recession.
In a well-flagged move, the central bank topped up its asset
buying and lending programme, its main monetary easing tool, by
11 trillion yen ($138 billion) to 91 trillion, broadly in line
with what markets had factored in.
As a result the yen firmed and benchmark 10-year
bonds erased earlier gains driven by some speculation that the
BOJ might choose to surprise with more aggressive action.
It was the first time since 2003 that the conservative BOJ
has eased policy for two months in a row. In another rare move,
the central bank issued a joint statement with the government
pledging their combined efforts to pull Japan out of deflation.
Stepping further into unorthodox territory, the BOJ also
unveiled a plan to supply banks with unlimited amount of cheap,
long-term funds under a new scheme initially seen sized around
15 trillion yen.
But neither the BOJ's stronger language nor its new scheme
managed to impress analysts, who expect pressure for more
monetary easing to persist.
"The problem is not banks' ability to lend. The problem is a
lack of demand for loans due to deflation and a high exchange
rate," said Masayuki Kichikawa, chief Japan economist at Bank
of America Merrill Lynch in Tokyo. "The markets will continue to
expect more from the BOJ."
BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa acknowledged that worsening
signs in overseas economies were the key trigger for the latest
easing, which followed a similar-sized stimulus worth just over
2 percent of Japan's GDP, in September.
"We were aware of the global slowdown in September. But
developments since then have shown that the slowdown was in fact
deepening," he told a news conference.
Exports slumped and factory output suffered its biggest fall
since last year's earthquake as Europe's debt crisis and slowing
Chinese growth hurt business mood, heightening calls from
politicians for further monetary stimulus to avert recession.
Japan has also suffered from the economic fallout from a
territorial row with Beijing which has led companies, including
carmakers Honda and Toyota, to slash profit
forecasts and rethink investment plans in their top market.
Adding to the pressure on the central bank was its pledge
made in February to achieve 1 percent price growth, and its
admission that it will need more time to get there.
As widely expected, the BOJ cut its growth forecasts in a
semi-annual review and projected that consumer inflation will
only reach 0.8 percent in the year to March 2015 - which still
far exceeds private-sector estimates of near-zero growth.
SHIRAKAWA STRIKES BACK
Board members Takahide Kiuchi and Takehiro Sato, among those
who feel the BOJ can do more to beat deflation, argued for a
more strongly worded committment to achieving 1 percent
inflation. The requests were turned down, but may keep alive
debate within the central bank for making a stronger commitment
to its ultra-easy monetary policy.
Saddled with the developed world's biggest debt burden, the
government has been looking to the BOJ to end the vicious circle
of price declines that prompt businesses and consumers put off
spending and investment.
In a rare move underscoring the political heat, Economics
Minister Seiji Maehara attended the BOJ meeting on Tuesday to
make a direct call for further easing.
That resulted in the joint statement between the BOJ and the
government, in which both sides called on each other to take
measures to beat deflation and boost Japan's growth potential.
"The BOJ will continue with powerful monetary easing to aim
for 1 percent inflation," the central bank said in the statement
with the government, the first to be issued since a revised BOJ
law guaranteeing its independence took effect in 1998.
Shirakawa, however, said the joint statement -- signed by
the finance and economic ministers, also puts the onus on the
government to implement structural reforms and deregulation to
make Japan a more attractive place to invest.
"The fact we put out this statement together has a grave
meaning for the government, which made clear it will vigorously
pursue steps to boost Japan's growth potential," he said.
Many analysts agree with the BOJ that simply flooding cash
to markets already awash with excess fund will have little
direct effect of stimulating the economy.
Bank lending rose just 1 percent in the year to September
even as the BOJ pumped more than 60 trillion yen so far via its
asset buying and lending programme, as companies remain
reluctant to borrow for investment due to the murky outlook.