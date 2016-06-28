UPDATE 2-Japan eyes help for small business in stimulus plan after Brexit

* Japan govt considering stimulus after Brexit vote turmoil
* Strong yen, market turmoil threaten Japan's economy
* Economy Minister Ishihara does not comment on size of
stimulus
(Adds comments from govt adviser)
By Stanley White and Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, June 28 Japan is likely to include
assistance for small businesses in an economic stimulus package
it will compile after Britain's shock vote to leave the European
Union, Economy Minister Nobuteru Ishihara said on Tuesday.
Japanese policymakers also said financial markets are
starting to calm down after the Brexit vote last week, but
repeated that they want to remain ready to respond to any
further sudden jump in the yen, which could jeopardise the
struggling economy.
Ishihara, did not answer reporters' questions on the size of
the stimulus plan, but sources have told Reuters the government
is willing to spend at least 10 trillion yen ($98.00 billion).
"There are concerns about lessening the impact of the
British referendum on Japan's small- and medium-sized
companies," Ishihara said after a meeting of the Council on
Economic and Fiscal Policy, the government's top advisory panel.
"Taking steps to provide liquidity to small firms could be a
big factor in economic stimulus steps that we compile."
Before Britain's referendum last week, Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe had said he planned bold stimulus steps this autumn to
revive his economic agenda, and now the stakes have risen.
Brexit has sparked turmoil in global markets and pushed the
yen to a 2-1/2-year high versus the dollar, which threatens to
erode exporters' earnings.
Japan should not give up the right to currency intervention
to protect its economy, even if the United States or other
countries would disapprove, Koichi Hamada, an adviser to Abe and
an emeritus professor at Yale University, told Reuters.
There have not been any serious signs of a liquidity crunch
yet, but policymakers are closely watching, Ishihara said.
Companies asked the Bank of Japan to loan them $1.47 billion
in its regular dollar-supplying operation on Tuesday. That was
far greater than its last operation before Britain's vote, but
still less than the tens of billions of dollars the BOJ supplied
in operations after the 2008 collapse of Lehman Brothers.
EXPORTERS VULNERABLE
Major exporters such as Mazda Motor Corp and Canon
Inc often have operations overseas and have learned
over the years to manage risk through currency hedging and
inventory control. But many smaller suppliers which lack the
means to buffer exchange rate swings can be more vulnerable.
"Extremely nervous moves are seen in the forex market,"
Japan's top government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said.
"So that such moves do not continue, we will closely watch
markets with a sense of urgency and even more attention than
before, and will respond firmly as needed."
Uncertainty about the economic relationship between Britain
and the EU, combined with confusion over who will replace
outgoing British Prime Minister David Cameron could further test
the Group of Seven's crisis response mechanism.
"Before G7 held an emergency conference call, each country
had little idea about how much foreign reserves the Bank of
England has to support the pound and we thought we might need to
jointly support it in case of selling," Japanese Finance
Minister Taro Aso said.
"In fact, Britain did not ask for joint intervention to
support the pound."
($1 = 102.0400 yen)
(Additional reporting by Minami Funakoshi and Kaori Kaneko;
Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Kim Coghill)