HIGHLIGHTS -BOJ Governor Kuroda comments at news conference

March 17 The Bank of Japan maintained its
massive stimulus programme on Tuesday and signalled its
conviction that a steady economic recovery will help achieve its
ambitious price target without immediate, additional monetary
easing.
Following are comments from BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda at
his post-meeting news conference:
CONSUMER SENTIMENT
"While weakness remains in some areas, private consumption
is firm as a whole. Consumer sentiment has been cautious, but
we're seeing some positive signs on this front too."
INFLATION AND PRICE TRENDS
"Our QQE policy is exerting its intended effect. There's
absolutely no change to our stance of aiming to achieve our 2
percent inflation target at the earliest date possible with a
timeframe of roughly two years."
"Depending on oil price moves, we can't rule out the
possibility that core consumer prices will fall slightly
year-on-year ..."
"Even if core consumer prices temporarily fall, what's
important is the broad price trend. I don't see any big change
in the broad price trend, so we won't fret much on temporary
price moves."
On whether an oil-induced temporary slowdown in inflation
could hurt inflation expectations:
"I don't think such a risk is materialising or that it will
materialise in the future...we'll carefully monitor the output
gap, medium- and long-term inflation expectations as well as
companies' price-setting activities.
"For now, I don't think the underlying slowdown in
inflation, driven largely by sharp falls in oil prices, will
immediately affect the broad price trend."
OIL PRICES
Asked about the most unexpected event since taking office
two years ago:
"I think it was the sharp fall in oil prices. Nobody
expected such a big drop. It was such a big, sharp drop that it
affected not just Japan but the global economy."
U.S. AND EURO ZONE MONETARY POLICY
"It's important to monitor how the divergence could affect
markets and emerging economies...but the divergence reflects the
different economic shape of each country and region. If so, the
difference in policy should be positive for each economy, as
well as for the global economy."
EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS
"We are buying ETFs to change investors' risk aversion and
revive the economy by narrowing risk premium, not at supporting
or propping up stock prices.
"Stock price moves basically reflect corporate earnings and
their outlook...I don't think markets are over-heating well
beyond levels that properly reflect corporate revenues. There's
absolutely no truth to the view that the BOJ is directly
intervening in the market to sway fund distribution through its
ETF purchases."
