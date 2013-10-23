BOJ's Kuroda: making steady progress toward 2 pct inflation goal

TOKYO Oct 23 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday that Japan is making steady progress toward meeting the central bank's 2 percent inflation target.

Kuroda, speaking at the upper house budget committee, said he expects consumer prices to continue to rise as Japan's negative output gap narrows.

Kuroda also said that recent gains in consumer prices are not due solely to a weak yen pushing up energy costs, and that data show prices for a broad range of goods are edging higher.