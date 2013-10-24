BOJ's Kuroda: JGB yields heading lower due to QE

TOKYO Oct 24 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday that government bond yields are heading lower as the central bank's quantitative easing is helping to calm the market, according to a cabinet office official.

Kuroda, who spoke at a meeting about the government's monthly economic report, also said the decline in JGB yields came despite upward pressure on yields elsewhere after the Federal Reserve delayed slowing its own debt purchases, according to the cabinet office official.

The benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond yield fell below 0.600 percent on Thursday for the first time since May 9.