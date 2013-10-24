BOJ's Kuroda: JGB yields heading lower due to QE

BRIEF-Wildhorse Resource Development announces borrowing base of $450 mln
* Wildhorse Resource Development corporation announces borrowing base increase to $450 million
TOKYO Oct 24 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday that government bond yields are heading lower as the central bank's quantitative easing is helping to calm the market, according to a cabinet office official.
Kuroda, who spoke at a meeting about the government's monthly economic report, also said the decline in JGB yields came despite upward pressure on yields elsewhere after the Federal Reserve delayed slowing its own debt purchases, according to the cabinet office official.
The benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond yield fell below 0.600 percent on Thursday for the first time since May 9.
* Steve Brown has resigned his position as chief financial officer effective April 28, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 5 Drugstore chain operator Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, reported a surprise drop in quarterly sales, citing "challenging market conditions in continental Europe" and as a strong dollar reduced the value of sales outside the United States.