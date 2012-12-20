BOJ should show resolve for "unlimited" easing - LDP official

TOKYO Dec 20 The Bank of Japan has already
shown its readiness to keep an ultra loose monetary policy but
stressing its resolve to ease "unlimitedly" would make a
difference, a senior Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) official
said on Thursday.
"What's important is to encourage private investment through
easy monetary policy," said Hiroyuki Hosada, chairman of the
LDP's general council told Reuters.
Hosoda, however, added that the LDP is not implying that the
central bank should buy government bonds recklessly or
intentionally create unwelcome inflation by setting a price
target.
The BOJ meets for the second day of its policy-setting
meeting on Thursday, when it is expected to ease monetary policy
further via an increase in asset purchases.