Japan ruling party heavyweight calls for fiscal spending amid stocks rout

TOKYO Aug 25 Japan's government must compile a supplementary budget for fiscal spending to support the economy in the wake of declines in global stock prices, a senior ruling party official was quoted as saying by Kyodo news agency.

Toshihiro Nikai, head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's decision-making General Council and a close aide of Premier Shinzo Abe, made the remark at a news conference, according to Kyodo.

Nikai's remark adds to growing calls within the party for a fresh fiscal stimulus package to prop up growth, after Japan's economy shrank in April-June on weak household spending.

Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday the government had no immediate plans to craft a new fiscal package. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)