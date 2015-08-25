Japan ruling party heavyweight calls for fiscal spending amid stocks rout

TOKYO Aug 25 Japan's government must compile a
supplementary budget for fiscal spending to support the economy
in the wake of declines in global stock prices, a senior ruling
party official was quoted as saying by Kyodo news agency.
Toshihiro Nikai, head of the ruling Liberal Democratic
Party's decision-making General Council and a close aide of
Premier Shinzo Abe, made the remark at a news conference,
according to Kyodo.
Nikai's remark adds to growing calls within the party for a
fresh fiscal stimulus package to prop up growth, after Japan's
economy shrank in April-June on weak household spending.
Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday the government had
no immediate plans to craft a new fiscal package.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)