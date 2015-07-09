UPDATE 2-Japan machinery orders at 7-yr high; boost to capex, economic outlook

* May core orders +0.6 pct m/m vs forecast -5.0 pct
* Manufacturers' orders +9.9 pct; Service sector -4.0 pct
* Capital spending seen on uptrend thanks to corporate
profits
* Greek debt crisis, China's slowdown pose some risks
* Cabinet Office keeps view that core orders are picking up
(Adds analyst's quote, details and policy context)
By Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, July 9 The value of Japan's core
machinery orders rose to a 7-year high in May and were up for
the third-straight month, adding to recent evidence of a steady
pick-up in spending by firms and raising hopes of a more durable
economic recovery.
Thursday's data and a key central bank survey last week
suggest Corporate Japan is finally starting to buy into Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe's radical 'Abenomics' stimulus policies
aimed at sparking sustainable growth in the world's
third-largest economy.
The 0.6 percent rise in core orders, a highly volatile data
series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the
coming six to nine months, beat economists' median estimate of a
5.0 percent drop, Cabinet Office data showed.
The Cabinet office said the value of core orders, which
exclude those of ships and electric power utilities, reached its
highest levels since June 2008.
"Machinery orders turned out pretty strong. That indicates a
positive trend for capital spending for the time being," said
Hidenobu Tokuda, senior economist at Mizuho Research Institute.
Japanese firms had long been hesitant to boost capital
spending despite ultra-low borrowing costs made possible by
years of loose money policies from the Bank of Japan.
Policymakers are eager for firms to invest their earnings in
plant and equipment, hoping for a virtuous cycle of investment,
higher wages and consumption to revitalise the economy.
Recent signs suggest that firms may be changing their
cautious investment approach. Last week's BOJ quarterly tankan
survey showed big companies plan to boost capital expenditure at
the fastest pace in a decade in the current fiscal year to March
2016.
Record profits and ample cash have encouraged companies such
as industrial robot maker Fanuc Corp to increase
capital investment. Even Sony Corp, which is struggling
with weak sales of mobile and other gadgets, is boosting
investments in areas such as sensors and videogames.
Moreover, despite worries over the Greek debt crisis and a
slowdown in China - Japan's biggest trading partner - higher
corporate spending promises to bolster growth from an expected
slowdown in the second quarter.
"We believe that business investment will remain the bright
spot in terms of economic growth in coming quarters," said
Marcel Thieliant, economist at Capital Economics.
The BOJ is expected to sit tight when it meets to review
policy next week, but many analysts expect the bank to be forced
into deploying additional stimulus later this year as inflation
is seen struggling to accelerate towards its ambitious 2 percent
target.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)