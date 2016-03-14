UPDATE 2-Japan Jan core machinery orders leap, underlying trend seen flat

(Adds detail on steel industry orders)
* Jan core orders +15.0 pct m/m vs forecast +3.0 pct
* Core orders +8.4 pct yr/yr vs forecast -3.6 pct
* Cabinet Office keeps assessment unchanged
By Stanley White
TOKYO, March 14 Japan's core machinery orders
jumped in January, inflated by large orders from the steel
industry, but economists say excluding this factor orders were
probably flat from the previous month.
The 15.0 percent monthly rise in core orders, a highly
volatile data series regarded as a leading indicator of capital
spending in the coming six to nine months, was more than
economists' median estimate for a 3.0 percent month-on-month
increase, Cabinet Office data showed on Monday.
The data is unlikely to ease concerns about the economy
because of its volatile nature.
"Excluding orders from the steel industry, machinery orders
were likely flat compared to the previous month and the previous
year," said Hiroshi Miyazaki, senior economist at Mitsubishi UFJ
Morgan Stanley Securities.
"The results in January are not that strong. If risks from
overseas economies do not recede, companies could revise down
capex forecasts."
Machinery orders from manufacturers rose by a record 41.2
percent in January, due to a surge in large orders from the
steel industry for boilers and motors.
Steel industry orders totalled 136.6 billion yen ($1.20
billion) in January, versus 13.3 billion yen in December and 8.4
billion yen in January last year, Cabinet Office data showed.
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp said last year
it would spend 1.35 trillion yen over the next three years to
upgrade domestic facilities after a plant it built in 1958
suffered power failures and a fire.
Steelmaker JFE Holdings Inc also announced a
three-year capital expenditure plan worth 650 billion yen last
year, mainly to upgrade existing domestic facilities.
The Bank of Japan, which ends a two-day monetary policy
meeting on Tuesday, stunned investors in January with the
introduction of negative interest rates, but the move has sowed
concern that central bank is running out of tools to generate
inflation.
The world's third-largest economy shrank in the final
quarter of 2015 as slow wage growth and sluggish global demand
hurt consumption and exports.
While many analysts expect growth to have recovered
modestly in the current quarter, the bleak outlook for global
demand has led some to predict another contraction that will
push Japan back into technical recession - defined as two
straight quarters of shrinking gross domestic product.
Expectations for further fiscal and monetary stimulus could
remain elevated due to concerns that turbulence in overseas
economies could hurt consumer sentiment.
($1 = 113.9500 yen)
(Reporting by Stanley White; Additional reporting by Yuka
