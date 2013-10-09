RPT-Japan August core machinery orders rise 5.4 pct mth/mth

TOKYO, Oct 10 Japan's core machinery orders increased a bigger-than-expected 5.4 percent in August from the previous month, rising for the first time in three months, government data showed on Thursday. The rise in core orders, which exclude those of ships and electric power utilities, compared with economists' median projection for a 2.0 percent increase and followed a slight decline in the previous month, the Cabinet Office data showed. Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, grew 10.3 percent in August, against economists' median estimate for an 8.7 percent gain. The Cabinet Office raised its assessment of machinery orders, saying they are picking up. To view full table, click on the Cabinet Office website at:For more background, please see PREVIEW