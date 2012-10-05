Japan Maehara: govt wants BOJ to take steps to cause CPI rise

TOKYO Oct 5 Japanese Economics Minister Seiji
Maehara said he will attend the Bank of Japan's monetary policy
meeting on Friday with the stance that the government wants the
central bank to take steps to meet its goal of price stability.
Maehara, speaking to reporters, said he was not trying to
put the entire responsibility for escaping deflation onto the
central bank and that the government has a role to play with its
economic growth strategy and fiscal spending.
The BOJ is expected to keep monetary policy unchanged at a
two-day meeting ending on Friday even as weakening manufacturing
activity in Asia continues to cloud the outlook. The central
bank will likely want to take more time to review the effect of
the BOJ's policy loosening just last month.
The decision by Maehara, who has suggested the BOJ needs to
do more to end deflation, to attend the meeting has fuelled
speculation among investors that the central bank will be under
more pressure to ease in the future.
The BOJ's understanding of price stability is a 1 percent
rise in consumer prices. Maehara has repeatedly said the BOJ
should be held accountable for achieving this goal.