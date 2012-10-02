Japan's econ minister: will talk with BOJ about price goals

TOKYO Oct 2 Japan's new Economics Minister
Seiji Maehara said on Tuesday he would talk with the Bank of
Japan to gain an understanding about the depth of its
determination to achieve price goals set in February.
"It is important to discuss with the BOJ its determination
and efforts," Maehara t old reporters after a cabinet meeting,
adding that beating deflation was Japan's biggest priority.
In February, the BOJ eased policy by boosting asset
purchases and setting an inflation goal of 1 percent. It also
eased again in April and September. It will hold another meeting
on Thursday and Friday.
Maehara was appointed to the post on Monday as part of a
cabinet reshuffle.