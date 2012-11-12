Japan econmin: Japan may already be in recession

Nikkei edges up in light trading on U.S. holiday
TOKYO, Feb 20 Japanese shares eked out small gains on Monday in a choppy session marked by low volumes as investors stayed on the sidelines with the U.S. markets closed for a holiday.
TOKYO Nov 12 Japan may already have fallen into recession, the country's economics minister, Seiji Maehara, said on Monday.
"I can not deny the possibility that Japan has fallen into a recession phase," Maehara told reporters, adding that a final assessment on the state of the economy would be made when more data became available.
He also said he expected the Bank of Japan to pursue powerful easing, and that the government and central bank would work together to beat deflation and encourage economic recovery.
Japan's economy shrank 0.9 percent in the three months to September, marking the first contraction in three quarters, adding to signs that slowing global growth and tensions with China are nudging the world's third-largest economy into recession.
The fall in GDP, which matched a median market forecast, translated into an annualised 3.5 percent fall, government data showed on Monday.
