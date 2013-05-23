Japan vice finmin Yamaguchi: will closely monitor market moves

TOKYO May 23 - Japan's vice finance minister Shunichi Yamaguchi said on Thursday he will closely monitor market moves after volatility in Japanese stocks, government bonds and the yen.

Yamaguchi reiterated Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's comments on Wednesday that the central bank stands ready to respond to bond market volatility.

Yamaguchi also said the government was committed to compiling a fiscal discipline framework.

Japan's Nikkei share average plunged 7.3 percent on Thursday, its biggest one-day percentage drop in two years, due to worries China's economy is slowing.

The dollar fell to a one-week low against the yen of 101.43 yen, down over 1.5 percent before recovering to around 101.80 as some speculative buyers emerged.

The 10-year JGB yield rose to 1.000 percent, its highest level since early April last year, and last stood at 0.855 percent or down 3 basis points on the day.