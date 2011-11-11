Strict steps needed on Olympus inappropriate accounting-Japan PM

BRIEF-Fidelity & Guaranty Life Q1 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.70
* Qtrly average assets under management increased to $19.8 billion, up 8% over prior year
TOKYO Nov 11 Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda said on Friday that inappropriate accounting handled by Olympus Corp was regrettable, adding that strict measures were needed to secure financial market confidence.
Japan's scandal-hit Olympus admitted this week that it hid losses on securities investments dating back two decades.
(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka and Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Yoko Nishikawa)
* Qtrly average assets under management increased to $19.8 billion, up 8% over prior year
* Hasbro reports first $5 billion revenue year with growth in revenue, operating profit and net earnings for full-year 2016
* Ixia - on Feb 3, co settled with u.s. Sec resolving matters related to co's reporting, books, records, internal controls in 2012, first 2 qtrs of 2013