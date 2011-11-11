Strict steps needed on Olympus inappropriate accounting-Japan PM

TOKYO Nov 11 Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda said on Friday that inappropriate accounting handled by Olympus Corp was regrettable, adding that strict measures were needed to secure financial market confidence.

Japan's scandal-hit Olympus admitted this week that it hid losses on securities investments dating back two decades.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka and Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Yoko Nishikawa)