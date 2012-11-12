版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 12日 星期一 09:23 BJT

Japan PM: GDP figures severe, will respond with sense of urgency

TOKYO Nov 12 Figures showing a 0.9 percent contraction in Japan's economy in the three months to September, the first in three quarters, are severe, Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda told a lower house budgetary committee on Monday.

"We will respond with a sense of urgency," he said.

