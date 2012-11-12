版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 12日 星期一 13:59 BJT

Japan PM: Yen levels exceed economic fundamentals

TOKYO Nov 12 Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda said on Monday the yen remains valued at levels exceeding the country's economic fundamentals.

Noda made the remark at a lower house budget committee meeting.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐