UPDATE 1-Japan's Maehara says Olympus problems could dent mkt

UPDATE 6-Controversial Dakota pipeline to go ahead after Army approval
* Tribe plans legal challenge, Washington protest (Adds acting army secretary, more from Standing Rock Sioux, background)
(adds quote and details)
* Says investors could leave Japan market if problems not addressed
* DPJ sets up working group on corporate governance
TOKYO, Nov 15Japan's ruling party policy chief Seiji Maehara said on Tuesday that if the problems at scandal-hit Olympus are left unaddressed, they could dent credibility of Japan's market as a whole.
He also said the ruling Democratic Party of Japan (DPJ) will discuss corporate governance, taking into account corporate law as well as finance and exchange law, in concert with the government.
DPJ's policy research committee decided on Tuesday to set up a working group on corporate governance and information discloser following scandals on Olympus as well as Japanese tissue maker Daio Paper Corp, whose founder's grandson borrowed millions from related companies.
"If these problems are left, Japan's overall market credibility will be shaken. Problems could arise such as investment will be held off or (investors) escape (from Japan's market)," Maehara said.
He refrained from commenting on investigation on Olympus being conducted by the third-party committee and the authorities.
(Reporting by Sumio Ito, writing by Kaori Kaneko)
* Tribe plans legal challenge, Washington protest (Adds acting army secretary, more from Standing Rock Sioux, background)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 7 Yum China Holdings Inc , reporting for the first time as a standalone company, on Tuesday said its profit beat expectations for the fourth quarter despite just missing Wall Street's target for sales at established restaurants.
Feb 8 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.