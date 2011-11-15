版本:
2011年 11月 15日

Japan Maehara: If Olympus problem left, it would dent mkt credibility

TOKYO Nov 15Japan's ruling party policy chief Seiji Maehara said on Tuesday that if the problems at scandal-hit Olympus are left, they could dent credibility of Japan's market as a whole.

He also said the ruling Democratic Party of Japan will discuss corporate governance, taking into account corporate law as well as finance and exchange law. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Joseph Radford)

