Japan Aug industrial output falls 0.7 pct mth/mth

BRIEF-AC Immune and Piramal Imaging present first clinical data for tau PET-imaging tracer
* AC Immune -Piramal imaging and AC Immune present first clinical data for tau pet-imaging tracer
TOKYO, Sept 30 Japanese industrial output fell 0.7 percent in August from the previous month, government data showed on Monday, but analysts see factory activity staying on track for a gradual recovery backed by a pick-up in exports and firm domestic demand.
The fall compared with a median forecast by economists for a 0.4 percent decline, following a 3.4 percent gain in the previous month, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) showed.
Manufacturers surveyed by the ministry expect output to rise 5.2 percent in September and increase 2.5 percent in October, the data showed.
The ministry kept its assessment of factory output unchanged, saying it was showing a moderate pick-up trend.
To view the full tables, click on the METI website
* AC Immune -Piramal imaging and AC Immune present first clinical data for tau pet-imaging tracer
* Cellect Biotechnology Ltd- received a formal notice of intention to grant for a patent covering a key method of treatment from European patent office Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* United Therapeutics-regulatory delays will result in postponement of planned U.S. launch of remosynch implantable system for remodulin until 2018