RPT-Japan factory output rises 1.5 pct in September

BT slump weighs on European, UK indexes; Generali rallies
* Generali jumps on deal chatter (Adds quote and detail, updates prices)
TOKYO, Oct 30 Japanese factory output rose 1.5 percent in September from the previous month, government data showed on Wednesday, rebounding from a decline in August and highlighting the strength of the economy as government policies bolster growth. The rise was slightly less than a median market forecast for a 1.8 percent increase and followed a 0.9 percent decline in August, the data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed. Manufacturers surveyed by the ministry expect output to rise 4.7 percent in October but decrease 1.2 percent in November, the data showed. The government raised its assessment of output, saying it was picking up. For more background, please see PREVIEW
* Generali jumps on deal chatter (Adds quote and detail, updates prices)
* Goldman says Tjokrosaputro has damaged its reputation (Adds comment from Goldman's lawyer and IDX head)
LONDON, Jan 24 The Turkish lira was flat to the dollar on Tuesday before a key central bank meeting at which it is expected to raise interest rates by at least 50 basis points, while broader emerging assets firmed, with equities at 2-1/2 month highs.