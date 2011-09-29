UPDATE 1-Japan Post share sale eyed for rebuilding -Nikkei

(Adds details)
* Japan PM, ruling coalition ally head agree on Japan Post
share sale -Nikkei
* Share sale would face huge political hurdles
* Govt sees sale of two-thirds of Japan Post yielding 6 trln
yen -Nikkei
* Japan Post operates country's biggest savings system
TOKYO, Sept 29 Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko
Noda and the leader of a ruling coalition partner agreed the
government should sell shares in the massive postal savings
system to help fund disaster reconstruction, the Nikkei business
daily reported, although any sale would face daunting political
hurdles.
The government and ruling coalition believe they could raise
6 trillion yen ($78.5 billion) from selling two-thirds of Japan
Post Holdings, which includes the postal service, Japan's
largest deposit-taking savings institution and an insurance arm,
but that sum could be overly optimistic given market doubts
about the company's profitability, the Nikkei said.
The move would also likely be blocked by opposition parties,
which control the upper house of parliament, as any sale would
be contingent on passing a postal reform bill championed by the
small coalition partner, the People's New Party led by Shizuka
Kamei, the Nikkei reported.
The government held 9.6 trillion yen worth of shares in
Japan Post as of the end of March 2010.
On Tuesday, Japan's government and the ruling Democratic
Party agreed to draft another extra budget for this fiscal year
worth about 12 trillion yen to fund reconstruction projects,
while taxes would be raised from next year to help provide
financing.
To limit the tax burden, the government and ruling party aim
to tap non-tax revenues of 7 trillion yen by cutting other
spending and selling government holdings in companies, including
Japan Tobacco Inc , subway operator Tokyo Metro, and
several energy related-firms.
($1 = 76.425 Japanese Yen)
(Writing by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Edmund Klamann)