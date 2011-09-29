UPDATE 2-Japan vows action on postal share sale for reconstruction

* Japan PM, ruling coalition ally head agree on Japan Post
By Kaori Kaneko and Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, Sept 29 Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko
Noda vowed to move quickly on a bill to let the government sell
shares in the massive postal savings system, aiming to raise up
to $78 billion for post-disaster reconstruction, but fierce
political opposition is expected to thwart any near-term action.
Analysts said the pledge appeared to be a gesture to bolster
support from Noda's tiny ruling coalition partner, which is keen
to derail a postal reform programme, while they were doubtful of
the prospects for any contribution to raising funds.
The legislative roadblocks for the share sale show just how
hard it will be for the government to find assets to sell so it
can minimise the tax burden for rebuilding from the March 11
earthquake.
Noda reached an agreement on Wednesday with Shizuka Kamei,
head of the People's New Party (PNP), on selling up to
two-thirds of state-owned Japan Post Holdings Co, which runs the
country's largest savings institution as well as its postal
system and an insurance arm.
The government and ruling coalition expect that they could
raise some 6 trillion yen ($78 billion) from such a sale. The
government held 9.6 trillion yen worth of shares in Japan Post
as of the end of March 2010.
A sale of two-thirds or less would require legislation to
scrap a 2005 law enacted under former Prime Minister Junichiro
Koizumi, as a cornerstone of his market-oriented reforms, to
completely privatise Japan Post.
That law's privatisation provisions have since been put on
hold, and Kamei and others want it abandoned entirely, replaced
with new legislation so the government can retain at least a
one-third stake and keep control over key management decisions.
"I would like to make the utmost efforts to realise early
enactment (of the legislation)," Noda told a parliamentary
budget committee on Thursday.
POLITICAL MANOEUVRING
The political manoeuvring had little impact on markets and
was considered unlikely to bear results anytime soon, with the
main opposition Liberal Democratic Party, which Koizumi led, and
other opposition parties that control parliament's upper house
poised to block the bill.
"The agreement was made apparently out of consideration for
the PNP, although it may be nothing but a political gesture
given that the postal bill is unlikely to pass," said Takahide
Kiuchi, chief economist at Nomura Securities.
Shinichi Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Credit Suisse
Securities, said the market was not reacting to the news because
"there is a big political hurdle to make that happen".
The government faces obstacles in other efforts to sell
assets to fund reconstruction, which members of the ruling
Democratic Party see as one of their best means of keeping
unpopular tax hikes to a minimum.
On Tuesday, the government and the ruling party agreed to
draft another extra budget for this fiscal year worth about 12
trillion yen for post-disaster projects, and to raise taxes by
9.2 trillion yen over a 10-year period.
They also aim to achieve non-tax revenue contributions of 7
trillion yen, up 2 trillion yen from an initial target, in large
part through spending cuts and sales of the government's entire
stakes in Japan Tobacco Inc and several energy
related-firms.
But the additional 2 trillion yen would depend on opposition
support -- by no means assured -- for changing a law that
requires the government to hold half of the former state tobacco
monopoly.
The government could end up boosting its tax increases to
11.2 trillion yen, the originally planned figure, if it fails to
scrape together extra non-tax revenues.
Japanese Trade Minister Yukio Edano said on Thursday it
would also be difficult for the government to sell all of its
holdings in energy-related firms due to concerns about energy
security.
The Democrats' policy chief suggested this week that the
government could raise 700 billion to 800 billion yen by selling
shares in Inpex Corp , Japan Petroleum Exploration Co
(Japex) , and other firms.
($1 = 76.425 Japanese Yen)
