Japan's economy shows weakness, govt slashes view for 3rd month

* Govt cuts view on factory output for 3rd month in row
* Territorial spat between Japan and China may hit sales
* Business mood worsens, especially among manufacturers
By Kaori Kaneko
TOKYO, Oct 12 Japan's government downgraded its
view of the economy for the third month in October as worries
about Europe's debt crisis and China's slowdown intensified,
adding risk to the growth outlook.
Slackening overseas demand and thus weak exports prompted
the government to lower its assessment on factory output for the
third straight month.
"The economic recovery has had a weak tone recently due to a
slowdown in the global economy, although some steadiness is
still shown," the Cabinet Office said in its latest monthly
report on Friday.
The Cabinet office downgrade followed the Bank of Japan's
warning last week that economic activity was levelling off,
offering a slightly bleaker view from the previous month.
The Cabinet Office said factory output is decreasing, but
maintained its view of exports as weak in tone.
The latest data showed Japan's industrial production fell to
a 15-month low in August on sagging sales to top export market
China and business confidence dented by euro zone crisis.
The government also cut its assessment of corporate
sentiment for the first time since December last year, noting
big companies were cautious, particularly manufacturers.
The BOJ's tankan business sentiment survey showed the mood
among big manufacturers worsened in the three months to
September and will stay gloomy.
The government is cautious about the impact from tension
between Japan and China over the islands in the East China Sea
known as the Senkaku in Japan or Diaoyu in China.
The territorial dispute sparked anti-Japan demonstrations in
China and calls for boycotts of Japanese goods.
"Trouble stemming from the Senkaku islands is affecting
businesses including the auto sector, which would also impact
other related industries such as materials and iron and steel ,"
said Minoru Masujima, director of macroeconomic analysis at the
Cabinet Office.
The government still projects the economy will likely return
to a recovery path, but uncertainty about the global economic
outlook remains prevalent, particularly the prospects of Europe
and China.