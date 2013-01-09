BOJ Shirakawa: will continue close communication with govt

TOKYO Jan 9 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki
Shirakawa said on Wednesday that he will continue to communicate
closely with the government on policy, after a meeting of a top
government panel with legal authority to map out long-term
fiscal and economic policies.
"I have fully communicated with the government in the past
but it's very effective to exchange views at meetings including
the Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy," he told reporters
after attending the first meeting of the CEFP since it was
revived by the newly installed Liberal Democratic Party led
government.
He declined to discuss the content of the meeting.
The BOJ is under intense pressure from Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe to further ease monetary policy, and will likely adopt a 2
percent inflation target at its Jan. 21-22 rate review, double
its current goal, sources familiar with the central bank's
thinking told Reuters.
It will also likely issue a statement with the government
pledging to pursue bold monetary easing steps, the sources said.