BOJ Shirakawa: did not discuss monetary policy with next PM Abe

TOKYO Dec 18 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki
Shirakawa said he did not discuss monetary policy in a meeting
on Tuesday with Shinzo Abe, head of the Liberal Democratic Party
and Japan's next prime minister.
Shirakawa, who spoke to reporters after meeting Abe at the
LDP's headquarters, said he would not comment on what was
discussed at the meeting.
Shirakawa also said he visited Abe on his own initiative and
was not summoned by Abe.
On Sunday, the LDP scored a landslide victory in an election
that will return the party to government after a three-year
absence.
Abe made "unlimited" monetary easing by the BOJ, a 2 percent
inflation target and increased public works spending the focus
of his plan to end almost 15 years of mild deflation.
The BOJ announces a policy decision on Thursday and could
adopt some form of easing in response to growing government
pressure.