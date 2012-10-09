Japan, South Korea agree to end currency swap deal end-Oct

TOKYO Oct 9 Japan and South Korea have agreed
to let a bilateral currency swap arrangement expire as planned
at the end of this month, Japan's finance ministry said on
Tuesday.
The two sides saw no need for an extension of the deal given
stability in financial markets and the economic health of both
countries.
They also agreed to cooperate as appropriate when necessary
while closely monitoring economic situation of the two countries
and the rest of the world.
The two sides also agreed to hold a bilateral finance
ministers' meeting on Oct. 11 in Tokyo on the sidelines of
gatherings of the IMF and World Bank.
Japanese Finance Minister Koriki Jojima said the decision
was based solely on economic reasons, not political issues.