Japan approves $117 bln stimulus as PM Abe aims to boost economy

TOKYO Jan 11 Japan's cabinet approved on
Friday an economic stimulus package in the biggest spending
boost since the financial crisis as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
pursues an ambitious agenda to spur growth and end nagging
deflation.
The government will spend 10.3 trillion yen ($116.8 billion)
on public works, incentives for corporate investment and
financial aid for small firms to help the economy emerge from a
mild recession triggered by falling exports last year.
The stimulus package is part of a 13.1 trillion yen extra
budget for the current fiscal year to March due to be approved
by the cabinet next week. Abe is gambling that a shift to a more
expansionary fiscal policy and more monetary easing from the
central bank can end years of stop-start growth.
"We'll build a framework for strengthening cooperation
between the government and the Bank of Japan. We strongly expect
the BOJ to conduct aggressive monetary easing with a clear price
target," the government said in a statement.
"In addition, we will continue to keep close watch on
currency markets and respond as appropriate."
The government expects the stimulus to raise real economic
growth by 2 percentage points and create 600,000 jobs.
The strategy is not without its risks as Japan's debt burden
is already the worst among major economies and government bond
yields have been on the rise as investors fret about excess bond
sales to fund fiscal spending.
The government will sell around 5 trillion yen more bonds
than originally planned for the current fiscal year to fund the
stimulus, a government official said.
The stimulus package is a combination of construction
projects, such as repairing ageing roads and school buildings,
subsidies to encourage companies to develop new technologies and
loan guarantees for small firms.
The government will front load some spending on
reconstruction from a record earthquake and nuclear disaster
almost two years ago and for strengthening defences against
natural disasters.
The government will establish several funds involving the
private sector and state-backed lenders, including one to
encourage private-sector lending to Japanese firms looking to
acquire companies overseas and one to lend to companies
establishing new product or business lines.
The extra budget expected next week will allocate 2.8
trillion yen to help make up for a shortfall in reserves for the
pensions system.
Abe has made reviving the economy his top priority after his
Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) won elections last month,
returning the party to power after three years in opposition.
Abe's spending promises have raised concerns that Japan's
public debt burden, already the worst among major economies at
more than twice the size of its $5 trillion economy, could
deteriorate further.
The LDP returns to government after more than half a century
of nearly non-stop rule. During this time, excessive public
works spending was the hallmark of LDP economic policy, which
helped contribute to the country's large debt burden.