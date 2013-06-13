BOJ Kuroda sees investors' profit taking as a factor behind stock falls

BRIEF-Xerox CEO Ursula Burns' FY 2016 total compensation was $14.1 mln
* CEO Ursula Burns' FY 2016 total compensation was $14.1 million versus $10.6 million in FY 2015 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 13 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda told a meeting of cabinet ministers that profit taking by investors was one factor behind a plunge in Tokyo share prices, the top government spokesman said on Thursday.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga also quoted Kuroda as telling the meeting that the real economy and leading indicators showed the economy moving in a direction as targeted by policymakers.
Suga made the comments at a regular news conference.
* Minecraft introduces Minecraft Coins, which can be bought using in-app purchases on device; coins let creators set flexible prices, take share of sale Source text : http://bit.ly/2ojvqD6 Further company coverage:
* Imex Systems Inc says estimates that value of contract will be in range of $6 million CDN over a 3-year period