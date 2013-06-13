BOJ Kuroda sees investors' profit taking as a factor behind stock falls

TOKYO, June 13 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda told a meeting of cabinet ministers that profit taking by investors was one factor behind a plunge in Tokyo share prices, the top government spokesman said on Thursday.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga also quoted Kuroda as telling the meeting that the real economy and leading indicators showed the economy moving in a direction as targeted by policymakers.

Suga made the comments at a regular news conference.