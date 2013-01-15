Japan PM, ministers to meet aides on monetary policy - govt

TOKYO Jan 15 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe's meeting with his aides on Tuesday will be aimed at
exchanging views on economic and monetary policy, rather than
focusing on procedures for choosing the next central bank
governor, the government's top spokesman said.
Finance Minister Taro Aso and Economics Minister Akira Amari
will also join the meeting, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide
Suga told a regular news conference on Tuesday.
Abe said in a television programme on Sunday that he would
meet with his economic aides, including special adviser Koichi
Hamada, on Tuesday to hear from them on who would be suitable as
the next BOJ governor when incumbent Masaaki Shirakawa's term
expires in April.