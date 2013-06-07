Japan govt spokesman: closely watching market moves

TOKYO, June 7 Japan's top government spokesman said on Friday he would not comment on foreign exchange-rate levels but that he was closely watching market moves.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga made the comment in a news conference after a cabinet meeting.

The dollar slumped to a seven-week low of 95.90 yen on Thursday as investors unwound long dollar positions ahead of a closely watched U.S. jobs report to gauge the health of the world's biggest economy.