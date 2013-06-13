Japan govt: need to watch stock market moves calmly

BRIEF-Scansource acquires Kingcom’S channel business to sell Verizon solutions
* Scansource acquires Kingcom’S channel business to sell Verizon solutions
TOKYO, June 13 Japan's top government spokesman said on Thursday that it was important to watch stock market movements calmly amid a plunge in Tokyo share prices.
The Nikkei share average dived 6 percent on Thursday, extending early falls after the dollar fell to a 10-week low against the yen on worries the Federal Reserve may trim its stimulus programme.
"(We) should not fret about (day-to-day) ups and downs of share prices," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a regular news conference.
* Scansource acquires Kingcom’S channel business to sell Verizon solutions
TORONTO, April 10 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday as financial and gold mining shares lost ground, offsetting gains for the energy group as oil prices rose.
* Appointed Larry Simkins, president, chief executive officer and director of Washington companies