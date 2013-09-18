Japan business mood worsens in Sept -Reuters Tankan

BRIEF-Intermolecular to lay off 20 pct of workforce
* Intermolecular - on March 29, 2017, commenced a workforce reduction plan of approximately 29 employees, or approximately 20% of company's workforce
TOKYO, Sept 19 Confidence among Japanese manufacturers slipped in September from a three-year high the previous month, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday, as concerns about slowing growth in emerging markets hit exporters and a weaker yen pushed up import costs.
Following is a table of indexes for key sectors, derived by subtracting the percentage of pessimistic responses from optimistic ones, and a comparison with the BOJ's survey.
2013
DEC (f'cast) SEPT AUG JULY JUNE MAY APR =============================================================== MANUFACTURERS (+19) +12 +16 +13 +15 +7 -4
--------------------------------------------------------------- (Materials) (+24) +12 +20 +4 +12 0 -12 - Textiles/paper (-20) -10 0 -20 -20 -30 -18 - Chemicals (+33) +19 +28 +5 +20 +9 -9 - Oil refinery/ceramics (+29) +15 +14 +15 +12 +25 -15 - Steel/nonferrous metals (+42) +17 +30 +20 +27 -10 -11 (Manufactured products) (+15) +12 +14 +16 +17 +13 +3 - Food ( 0) +14 +29 +14 +43 0 -20 - Metal products/machinery ( +9) +13 +8 +16 +18 +22 +21 - Electric machinery (+15) +3 +15 +15 +6 +10 -14 - Autos/transport equipment (+26) +27 +21 +29 +21 +7 +14 - Precision machinery/others(+25) +9 +9 +7 +17 +9 0 =============================================================== NON-MANUFACTURERS (+23) +20 +23 +18 +20 +19 +12 --------------------------------------------------------------- - Real estate/construction (+36) +36 +27 +21 +25 +18 +17 - Retail/wholesale (+13) +5 +16 +15 +10 +18 +19 - Wholesalers (+13) +19 +33 +18 +18 +32 +20 - Retailers (+13) -4 +4 +12 +4 +8 +19 - Information/communications(+26) +42 +38 +26 +40 +40 +19 - Transport/utility (+12) 0 -5 -4 +4 -4 -15 - Other services (+35) +28 +37 +32 +26 +33 +23 ===============================================================
*** COMPARISON WITH BANK OF JAPAN TANKAN ***
===============================================================
MANUFACTURERS NON-MANUFACTURERS
RTRS BOJ RTRS BOJ --------------------------------------------------------------- DEC 2013 (f'cast) (+19) - (+23) - SEPT (f'cast) +12 (+10) +20 (+12) Aug +16 - +23 - July +13 - +18 - JUNE +15 +4 +20 +12 MAY +7 - +19 - APR -4 - +12 - MAR -11 -8 +12 +6 FEB -13 - +8 - JAN -17 - +10 - DEC 2012 -18 -12 +5 +4 NOV -19 - +1 - OCT -17 - +7 - SEPT -5 -3 +7 +8 AUG -4 - +8 - JULY -2 - +8 - JUNE -3 -1 +11 +8 MAY +2 - +11 - APR +1 - +10 - MAR +2 -4 +5 +5 FEB -11 - +5 - JAN -5 - +6 - DEC 2011 -5 -4 +6 +4 NOV +1 - +3 - OCT +6 - +1 - SEPT +8 +2 +3 +1 --------------------------------------------------------------- Release date of Reuters Tankan in 2013. Release times are 8:30 a.m. (2330 GMT previous day): Oct 17 Nov 14 Dec 9
The Reuters Tankan covers 200 big and midsize manufacturers and 200 non-manufacturers excluding the financial sector. A total of 275 responded to the poll, taken Aug. 30-Sept. 13.
March 29 Comcast Corp’s NBCUniversal is pacing ahead in the amount of advertising inventory it has sold for next February’s Winter Olympics compared with the same time four years ago, NBC Sports executives said on Wednesday.
* CEO Robert Greifeld's FY 2016 total compensation was $15.3 million versus $14.9 million in FY 2015 - SEC Filing